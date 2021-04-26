Andhra Pradesh: Father sets son on fire for denying money in Anantapur district

The horrific incident of an attempted murder of his own son took place in Pamidi of Anantapur district. According to Sub Inspector V. Gangadhar, Khazamoiddin and Noori of Teachers Colony in Pamidi have two sons and a daughter where daughter got married. Eldest son Javed Vali (24) has settled down as an auto driver and second son Chand Basha as a tailor.

Khazamoiddin, who has been habituated to drinking and gambling such as poker and matka on Saturday evening got into a fight with his wife and son Javed over Rs 1 lakh to play poker. He swayed angrily as they denied the money. Khazamoiddin pour petrol on Javed, who was sleeping on the ground and set him on fire at around 1 am on Sunday.

The family members and bystanders noticed the fire and rushed the injured to Anantapur. He is being treated at a general hospital with 80 percent burns. Police are investigating the case as per the complaint of the family members.