Dairy Science students visited the Milk cooling plant

Nagarkurnool: Dairy science students of Nagar Kurnool Government Science Degree College visited the milk cooling center in Uyyalawada village of Nagar Kurnool mandal under the guidance of dairy science lecturer Dasharatham as part of a field trip.

The milk collection process was examined by the managers there.

Later, the students inquired about the process of determining the price. The method of measurement of fat SMFs, method of centrifugation and centrifugation of milk was imparted. Narender, the manager of Milk Cooling Center, gave appropriate suggestions on the management of the centre.

40 students participated in this program.