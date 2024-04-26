  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Dairy Science students visited the Milk cooling plant

Dairy Science students visited the Milk cooling plant
x
Highlights

Dairy science students of Nagar Kurnool Government Science Degree College visited the milk cooling center in Uyyalawada village of Nagar Kurnool mandal under the guidance of dairy science lecturer Dasharatham as part of a field trip.

Nagarkurnool: Dairy science students of Nagar Kurnool Government Science Degree College visited the milk cooling center in Uyyalawada village of Nagar Kurnool mandal under the guidance of dairy science lecturer Dasharatham as part of a field trip.

The milk collection process was examined by the managers there.

Later, the students inquired about the process of determining the price. The method of measurement of fat SMFs, method of centrifugation and centrifugation of milk was imparted. Narender, the manager of Milk Cooling Center, gave appropriate suggestions on the management of the centre.

40 students participated in this program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X