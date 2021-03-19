Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Seshachalam forests in Chittoor

The fire broke out in the Seshachalam forest area in Chittoor district. Fires are raging in the forest area from the morning on Friday as the temperatures are rising. In the latest incident, Kakulakona forest area was caught fire and have been spreading in the area for the last three days.



TTD forest department personnel are trying to control the fire with the help of blowers and tree branches. Fires are raging as the sun is high and the wind is blowing. The forest department is monitoring the situation with the help of watchtowers in the Seshachalam forest area.

The officials are taking care to stop the spread of the fire and minimize the intensity of the fire.