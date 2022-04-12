Andhra Pradesh: Five dead after being hit by Konark Express train in Srikakulam

A fatal accident took place at G Sigadam in Srikakulam district where five people were killed on the spot as they fell under Konark Express. Going into the details, the super fast train from Secunderabad to Guwahati stopped near the Cheepurupalli Batuva railway gate due to technical reasons. In this sequence some of the passengers in the General bogie of the train descended.



Meanwhile, a Konark Express train traveling from Bhubaneswar to Mumbai collided head-on with a train, killing at least five people on the spot. Several bodies were mutilated at the scene lying on the tracks.

Meanwhile, Srikakulam District Collector Srikesh Lathakar was quick to respond to the train accident between G Sigadam and Cheepurupalli. The RDO ordered the tehsildar to rush to the scene of the accident and asked to expedite the rescue operations. Also, the medical staff was alerted by the collector. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

Also, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed deep shock over the train accident. CMO officials were directed to ensure proper medical services to those injured in the incident. Authorities provided the CM with preliminary details of the incident.