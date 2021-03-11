Andhra Pradesh: Former minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra arrested

VIJAYAWADA: Former Minister and the TDP leader Kollu Ravindra was taken into custody by Machilipatnam police on the allegation of disrupting the election duties of the police personnel in Machilipatnam on Wednesday during the municipal election. The police went to the residence of Kollu Ravindra today morning and took him into custody despite objections from the family members of Ravindra. On Wednesday, argument broke out between the police and Kollu Ravindra near the polling station after he cast his vote in 25 division in Machilipatnam.





The police raised objection when Ravindra tried to see the polling process in the polling station. The police said that section 144 was in force hence Kollu Ravindra could not go and see the polling process. Later, Ravindra staged protest sitting on the road near the polling station. Local TDP leaders intervened and pacified the police and Ravindra. Later, Ravindra left from the area.

The police are alleging that Ravindra created hurdles to the police from doing the election duty. On the other hand, the TDP leaders condemned the detention of Ravindra and demanded for the immediate release. Kollu Ravindra alleged that he was taken into custody on illegal charges of disrupting the polls. He lamented that the YSRCP government was harassing him without any reason and stated that the Transport Minister Perni Nani was behind his arrest.