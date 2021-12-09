Andhra Pradesh: Former Sarpanch murdered in Rajupalem of Guntur

The former sarpanch was brutally murdered in revenge over the post incidents in Pedanemalipuri village in Rajupalem mandal of Guntur. According to the police report, Korrakuti Srinivasa Rao, 50, a former sarpanch of the village, was on his way home from a farm where he was attacked by Kurra Veeranarayana a farmer at Polerammagudi. Srinivasa Rao went into a coma with severe bleeding and was rushed to a private hospital in Piduguralla by locals. However, Srinivasa Rao died while receiving treatment there.



Srinivasa Rao served as the Village Sarpanch from 2006 to 2011 and has been active in YSRCP since its inception. His wife Venkaiahma is currently the village sarpanch. Srinivasa Rao is growing step by step in YSRCP and has a close relationship with his distant cousin Veeranarayana. In the meanwhile, Veeranarayana has been assisting Srinivasa Rao for some time now.



However, for the reasons unknown Veeranarayana has plotted a plan to kill Srinivas Rao and attacked him on Wednesday. Podiguralla Rural CI P Anjaneyulu and SI K Ameer collected details at the spot and said that a case has been registered and investigated.