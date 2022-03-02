Andhra Pradesh: Four dead as a Bolero vehicle rams into a house in Kadapa district

A fatal road accident took place at Maddimadugu in Chintakommadinne Mandal of Kadapa district where a speeding Bolero vehicle rammed into the house leaving four people dead on the spot in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Devi (27), Ammulu (30), Kondaiah (45), and Lakshmi devi (35).



Going into the details, the four deceased were sitting infront of Kondaiah's house when the vehicle came fast and collided with them. Kondayya and Lakshmi Devi died on the spot while Ammu and Devi died on their way to Kadapa RIMS hospital.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and examined the incident. Later, the bodies were shifted to RIMS hospital for postmortem.