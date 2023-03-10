Andhra Pradesh: Four Tiger cubs shifted to Tirupati Zoo park as mother tiger was not found

Four tiger cubs kept in the Atmakur Forest Office of Nandyal district were moved to Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati in a special vehicle at 10.30 pm on Thursday night.



Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam Field Director Srinivasa Reddy informed that these steps were taken on the orders of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest. 'Efforts by the forest department officials to reunite the cubs with the mother failed for four days. With this, keeping in mind the conservation of tiger cubs, they were moved to Tirupati Zoo Park," he said.



Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Field Director Srinivasa Reddy stated that it is happy to confirm that the mother tiger is alive and the cubs are also healthy and active. Tiger cubs will be reared in the forest attached to the zoo in Tirupati.



They said that when they reach a certain age, they will be left into forest after giving training on hunting. Meanwhile, some said that tiger footprints were seen and Tiger cubs were moved to that place on Thursday morning. While listening to the recordings with the screams of the coons, they waited till dawn but found no trace of the mother tiger.