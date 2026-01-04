JEE Main 2026: NTA extends deadline for photo verification

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a crucial update for candidates preparing for the JEE Main 2026 written examinations, which are set to commence in two weeks. It is imperative that the photographs uploaded during the online registration process match those on candidates' official identity cards.

In the event of any discrepancies, candidates are required to obtain identity verification from a gazetted officer. The NTA, recognising the need for flexibility, has extended the deadline for this verification process to January 15, 2026.

Candidates are urged to take prompt action to ensure compliance ahead of the examinations.