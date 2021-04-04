Andhra Pradesh: Fourteen year old allegedly assaults a 4 year girl in Chittoor

In a bizzare incident, a 14-year-old boy allegedly assaulted a four-year-old girl sexually in Penumuru mandal on Friday night. According to the child's family members and the police, a four-year-old girl from Dasarapalle, Penumuru mandal of Chittoor district, went to play with another child next door on Friday evening. She told her parents that she had trouble urinating after returning home.

They examined and interrogated a 14-year-old boy who lived near his home. After confirming that the child had been sexually assaulted, they went to his home and questioned him. The big men intervened and said that they would talk on Saturday. They locked the house and fled the house around 8 a.m on Saturday.

The child's parents lodged a complaint with the Penumuru police. Sub Inspector Praveen Kumar said that a case has been registered against the boy under the Disha Act, POCSO Act.