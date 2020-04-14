Andhra Pradesh: Free ration supply from April 16: Kodali Nani

Vijayawada: Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Nani said here on Monday that the second installment of the free distribution of ration to the white ration cardholders would commence on April 16.



Addressing the media at the Civil Supplies office here, the Minister recalled that the free ration distribution was started on March 29 after the outbreak of Covid-19 and 1.35 crore families were covered by providing one kg dal per family and five kg rice for each family member.

He said that in the second installment, each family would be given one kg Bengal gram and five kg rice for each family member.

The Minister announced that in view of avoiding the rush at the ration shops, coupons would be distributed to the ration cardholders by mentioning the date and time of collection on them.

In addition to the 29,000 ration shops in the State, 14,000 extension centres would also be set up for the distribution of the ration, he said and appealed to the people not to worry that they would not receive the ration. "There is sufficient quantity of stocks," he added.

Nani said that the Union Minister for Civil Supplies Ramvilas Paswan enquired about the needs of the States during a video-conference with the Ministers of Civil Supplies of all States on Monday. The Central government announced that the poor would be given 5 kg rice per month for three months.

However, the Centre is taking into consideration only 92 lakh ration cards as against the 1.47 crore ration cards in the State. The rest of the ration cardholders would be given ration by the State government.

The Minister said that it was estimated there would be yield of 56 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during this rabi season and the Civil Supplies Department is likely to purchase 33 lakh metric tonnes this season. "Already 50,000 metric tonnes of paddy was purchased," he added.

He announced that the farmers should register the details with the village secretariats and the Civil Supplies Department would purchase the paddy at their villages. "They need not bring paddy to the market yards," he said.