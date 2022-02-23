Andhra Pradesh: Funeral procession of Mekapati Goutham Reddy from Nellore to Udayagiri begins

The funeral procession of Mekapati Goutham Reddy who died of heart attack on Monday has started from Mekapati's residence in Nellore at 6 am. The procession will pass through Buchi, Sangam, Nellorepalem, Marripada, Badvelu border via Jonnawada from the National Highway to reach Udayagiri via Brahmanapalli, Krishnapuram and Nandipadu. The funeral will be held at 11.30 am on the premises of Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy Engineering College in Udayagiri. Minister will be cremated with sandalwood sticks.



Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Minister Anil Kumar Yadav and Collector Chakradhar Babu reached there and completed the arrangements. The helipad was inspector in the wake of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attending the funeral.



Guntur IG Trivikram Varma and SP Vijaya Rao conducted the review with police officials. Udayagiri was careful not to cause any traffic problems as there was a possibility of large crowds along with many celebrities. Currently the procession has reached Atmakur amid huge crowd.