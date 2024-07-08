Andhra Pradesh Government Announces New Schedule for TET Exam

The Andhra Pradesh government has recently released the new schedule for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam. According to the announcement made on Monday, the TET exams will be conducted from October 3 to 20. The answer key will be released on October 4, and the final results are expected to be announced on November 2.

Candidates are required to pay the exam fee through the payment gateway by the 8th of the following month, with the deadline for submitting online applications being August 3. Online mock tests will be held from September 19, and hall tickets can be downloaded starting from September 22.

It has been clarified by the government that those who wish to apply for the District Selection Committee (DSC) must first qualify in the TET exam. The government has also announced that the TET exam will provide an opportunity for those who have completed their B.Ed and D.Ed to participate in the Mega DSC recruitment process.

The Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, has signed the Mega DSC file for the filling of 16,347 positions in fulfillment of an election promise. The decision to conduct a new TET exam was made in response to requests from candidates seeking a chance to participate in the Mega DSC recruitment. The government is making efforts to ensure a fair and transparent selection process for all aspiring teachers in Andhra Pradesh.