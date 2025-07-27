Andhra Pradesh Government Approves Integrated Steel Plant in Kadapa District

The government of Andhra Pradesh has given the green light for the establishment of an integrated steel plant in Sunnapuralla Palle, Kadapa district. Following the proposals from JSW AP Steel Limited, the government has approved an initial investment of ₹4,500 crore for the first phase and ₹16,350 crore for the subsequent second phase of the project.

As part of its support for JSW Rayalaseema Steel Plant Limited, the government has authorised the allocation of essential resources, including electricity and water, as well as necessary infrastructure. A total of 1,100 acres of land has been allocated at a rate of ₹5 lakh per acre in the Sunnapuralla Palle area.

The state government has set a deadline for the commencement of the first phase in January 2026, with production expected to kick off by April 2029. Meanwhile, JSW has indicated plans to initiate the second phase by January 2031, with production slated to start by April 2034.

In a bid to facilitate the establishment of the factory, the Andhra Pradesh government has directed officials from the power, water resources, industries, revenue, and finance departments to implement appropriate incentives in line with the Industrial Development Policy. The directive was issued by Y. Yuvraj, Secretary of the Industries and Commerce Department, along with orders for the VC and Chairman of APIIC and the Director of the Industries Department.