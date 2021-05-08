Andhra Pradesh Government failed to check spread of Covid-19

Guntur: TDP politburo member Nakka Ananda Babu observed Nirasana Deeksha at camp office at Vasantharayapuram in Guntur city on Saturday demanding that the government supply sufficient Covid-19 vaccine to save the lives of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that due to failure of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the people were paying heavy price. He criticised that the government has failed to check spread of Covid-19 cases and added that the Chief Minister was wasting his time to take revenge on the opposition leaders.

He recalled that the State Cabinet meeting has decided to purchase Covid-19 vaccine at a cost of Rs 45.13 crore. He criticised that the YSRCP government is not in a position to purchase sufficient Covid-19 vaccine to administer vaccine to the people. He urged the Chief Minister to take proper steps to check spread of Covid-19.