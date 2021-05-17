Andhra Pradesh government gives nod for black fungus treatment under Aarogyasri

Andhra Pradesh: It is known that those who recover from covid are yielding to another problem in the form of black fungus. Recently, such cases are on the rise across the country. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has already included covid treatment in Aarogyasri, has taken another crucial decision. AP Health Minister Alla Nani said that CM Jagan had directed to include black fungus treatment in Aarogyasri.

Speaking on the occasion, Alla Nani said, "CM Jagan has directed to include black fungus treatment in Aarogyasri. He told the authorities to take steps to support their children if the parents die with covid. "We are taking action without any shortage of oxygen in the hospitals. We are conducting an armed fever survey in rural areas, "he said. On the other hand, as many as 9 black fungus cases have been reported in the state.



The number of recent corona infections in the state has crossed 18,000 today. In the last 24 hours, 73,749 corona diagnostic tests were performed and 18,561 people were diagnosed with corona, according to the medical health department. While the death toll reported are 109 with 16 in West Godavari, followed by Anantapur 10, Chittoor 10, Guntur 10, East Godavari 9, Visakhapatnam 9, Krishna 8, Nellore 8, Vizianagaram 8, Kurnool 7, Srikakulam 7, Prakasam 4 and Kadapa.



In the past 24 hours, 17,334 people have recovered from covid. Meanwhile, as many as 1,80,49,054 samples have been tested in the state and 14,54,052 positive cases have been reported so far. There are currently 2,11,554 active cases in the state.

