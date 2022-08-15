Andhra Pradesh Government issued orders for release of 195 prisoners

Vijayawada: The State government issued orders on Sunday giving special remission to 175 life convicts and 20 other convicts on the even of the Independence Day as per the recommendations of a Standing Committee.

As per the orders, the State government has taken a policy decision for grant of special remission of sentence to the life convicted prisoners on the occasion of Independence Day 2021. Accordingly, the government issued a GO in the past by constituting a standing committee under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary to government, Home department to review the list of eligible life convicts and recommend to the State government. The Director General of Prisons has sent prison-wise list of eligible life convicts.

As per the recommendations of the Standing committee, now the Governor of Andhra Pradesh remits the unexpired residual sentence of 175 life convicts. The orders were issued by Principal secretary to government, Home (Paroles & HRC) department, Harish Kumar Gupta.

The State government also issued GO No.122 giving special remission to 20 convicted prisoners on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav under phase-1, August 15, 2022.