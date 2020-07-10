Andhra Pradesh government keen on improving medical infrastructure

Kakinada: CEO of 108 and 104 ambulance services MS Swaroop said that the state government is keen in improving medical infrastructure across the state. While speaking to the media at DMHO office here, he said that the government introduced 1,088 new 104 and 108 ambulances for the first time bringing in the concept of a family doctor for every person in the state.

The 108 ambulance vehicles will attend the emergency cases particularly the accidents, disasters and serious ailments. MMU staff will visit the rural areas and do service to the patients. The government has allotted 62 vehicles of 104 service, 58 vehicles of 108 and 2 neonatal ambulances to the East Godavari district.

Apart from oxygen cylinders, the new 108 vehicles are equipped with ventilators, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, comfortable stretchers and have provisions for delivery. He said that the government has appointed 2,000 employees in 108 and 104 services. The new 108 ambulances will reach patients within 15 minutes in urban areas, 20 minutes in rural areas and 25 minutes in agency areas.



District in-charge of 108 and 104 services Ch Avinash and others were present.