Andhra Pradesh government polytechnics to have free internet

Amaravati: Minister for industries, IT and skill development Mekapati Goutham Reddy said high-speed free internet facility would be provided in government polytechnics in the state. He said the facility would be provided with the cooperation of AP State Fibernet Limited.

Addressing a review meeting with officials of skill development, the minister said infrastructure facilities should be provided in both polytechnic and ITI colleges to conduct virtual and digital classes.

The officials said that proposals were sent to the state government improve infrastructure facilities in 66 government polytechnics at a cost of Rs 196.88 crore.

Principle secretary of skill development Jayalakshmi explained the existing courses in polytechnic and training facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is keen on development of industrial sector to provide employment to youth. He said as the industrialists were looking forward for skilled personnel, the students should be trained to suit the needs of industries and suggested necessary changes in training programme.

Employment and training director Lavanya Veni gave a presentation on the existing training facilities and employment opportunities. The minister said that he would conduct a review on skill development again on Friday.

APSNDC chairman Ch Madhusudan Reddy, SEEDAP CEO M Maheswara Reddy, APSNDC directors Hanuman Naik and DV Ramakotireddy were present.