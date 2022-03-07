Andhra Pradesh Government Revises The Ticket Rates

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cleared the air on the movie ticket prices in the state and released a GO on the same. However, there is only consolement for the Tollywood as there is minute changes in the rates.

In the last couple of months, the ticket pricing issue has become a big issue in Tollywood. Even Tollywood ace actors and directors Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli and a few others met Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy a few days ago and also discussed about this issue. Now, the AP Government once again revised the ticket prices and released a statement.

The government has divided ticket rates into 3 categories and decided to go with 4 types of rates...

Category 1

• Corporation Area in non-a/c theatres:

Premium: Rs 60

Non-Premium: Rs 40

• Corporation Area in a/c theatres:

Premium: Rs 100

Non-Premium: Rs 70

• Corporation Area in special theatres:

Premium: Rs 125

Non-Premium: Rs 100

• Corporation Area in multiplex:

Regular seats: Rs 150

Recliner seats: Rs 250

Category 2

• Municipality Area in non-a/c theatres:

Premium: Rs 50

Non-Premium: Rs 30

• Municipality Area in a/c theatres:

Premium: Rs 80

Non-Premium: Rs 60

• Municipality Area in special theatres:

Premium: Rs 100

Non-Premium: Rs 80

• Municipality Area in multiplex:

Regular seats: Rs 125

Recliner seats: Rs 250

Category 3

• Nagar Panchayat/Gram Panchayat in non-a/c theatres:

Premium: Rs 40

Non-Premium: Rs 20

• Nagar Panchayat/Gram Panchayat in a/c theatres:

Premium: Rs 70

Non-Premium: Rs 50

• Nagar Panchayat/Gram Panchayat in special theatres:

Premium: Rs 100

Non-Premium: Rs 90

• Nagar Panchayat/Gram Panchayat in multiplex:

o Regular seats: Rs 100

o Recliner seats: Rs 250

Here is the official GO released by the government…

"Andhra Pradesh State government has permitted 5 Shows for Single screens but 1 show to be allotted to Small Movies. Rs 125+GST is applicable only for theatres with 2K projection and Dolby 7.1 and above.

As the big movies such as RRR and Radhe Shyam are releasing this month in the theatres, the new ticket rates will definitely boost the collections of these movies!