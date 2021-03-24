Andhra Pradesh Government sanctions Rs 475 cr for medical college in Bapatla

Guntur: The State government has sanctioned Rs 475 crore for the construction of a medical college in Bapatla.

The district administration has already acquired 58 acres of land on the way to Jammupalem from Bapatla for this purpose. After completion of the judicial purview, the government will call the tenders for the construction of the medical college and 500-bed hospital.

Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Konda Raghupati has already visited the land allotted for the construction of medical colleges. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the construction of medical college. Similarly, a nursing college would be set up in Bapatla.

Once construction of the medical college is completed, the people of Bapatla will get super specialty medical services free of cost.

At present, families residing in Bapatla and surrounding areas visit Government General Hospital in Guntur city for better treatment. If the proposed medical college construction is completed and it will come into operation and the people will not need not come to Guntur city. Super specialty medical services will be available locally.

Speaking to 'The Hans India', Deputy Speaker Raghupati said, "The government will call tenders for the construction of the medical college in Bapatla within 10 days."

Similarly, the government will set up another medical college near Piduguralla. The district administration has already acquired 47 acres of land at Brahmmnapalli for the construction of the medical college. The revenue officials have paid compensation of Rs15 crore for land acquisition to the farmers who parted with their lands for the construction of medical college.

The government has already invited tenders at a cost of Rs347.25 crore for the construction of medical college buildings.

At present, one government medical college is in Guntur city. Another two government medical colleges will come up in the district very soon.