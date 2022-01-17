Andhra Pradesh Government to upgrade high schools as junior colleges

Guntur: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said the State government will provide opportunity to upgrade the existing high schools into colleges in the days to come.

Addressing a meeting at Kakumanu Zilla Parishad High School on Sunday on the occasion of school silver jubilee celebrations, he said that so far Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken steps to develop infrastructure in schools with Rs 30,000 crore and the government will spend Rs 1 lakh crore for the development of infrastructure in educational institutions in near future.

"The government is giving top priority to provide infrastructure in schools and colleges and implementing reforms in education system to improve standard and quality of education," the Minister stated.

He recalled that the government has entrusted the responsibility of developing infrastructure in schools to parents' committees. The government has already developed infrastructure in schools under Nadu-Nedu scheme, Minister Suresh reminded. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita appreciated the alumni for taking initiative for developing schools. She said that about 4,002 members of the alumni are rendering services in various sectors. She said that so far infrastructure development works were taken up at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore in various schools in Prattipadu Assembly constituency.

Former Union Minister JD Seelam urged the cooperation of the alumni for the development of schools and assured all help on behalf of the government for the same.

School alumni and IAS officer Elisha said that along with the alumni and the government is also extending cooperation for the development of schools.

Earlier, Ministers Adimulapu Suresh and Mekathoti Sucharita inaugurated new classrooms constructed with the financial assistance of NABARD.

Later, Adimulapu Suresh

and Mekathoti Sucharita were felicitated.

Village sarpanch Sivakumari, school alumni Karumanchi Prasad Babu, N Rathaiah, district education officer RS Ganga Bhavani were present.