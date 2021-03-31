Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan releases catalogue on tricolour

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan releasing a catalogue to commemorate the centenary year of the nation’s tricolour design at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday
x

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan releasing a catalogue to commemorate the centenary year of the nation’s tricolour design at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan released the catalogue brought out by the Andhra Pradesh Photography Akademi to commemorate the centenary year of the nation’s tricolour design by Pingali Venkaiah at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan released the catalogue brought out by the Andhra Pradesh Photography Akademi to commemorate the centenary year of the nation's tricolour design by Pingali Venkaiah at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

T Srinivasa Reddy, general secretary of Andhra Pradesh Photography Akademi, informed the Governor that a photo exhibition is being organised to commemorate the occasion at Bapu Museum, Vijayawada.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the Akademi in bringing out the catalogue illustrating the celebration of the tricolour and the photo exhibition being organised to commemorate the centenary year of the tricolour design by Pingali Venkaiah, particularly in the 75th year of India's independence.

Former Deputy Speaker and adviser of Andhra Pradesh Photography Akademi Dr MandaliBudha Prasad and Mukesh Kumar Meena, secretary to the Governor were also present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X