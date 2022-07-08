Andhra Pradesh: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan calls for protection of indigenous cow breeds

Tirupati: Biswabhusan Harichandan stressed the need for conservation and improving indigenous cow breeds, while lauding the efforts of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) in protecting two important cattle breeds of Punganur and Ongole.

Participating in the 11th convocation of the university held at the university auditorium here on Thursday in virtual mode, the Governor expressed concern over declining indigenous cow breeds in the country and wanted the students, scientists and university authorities to take up conservation of these breeds.

Emphasising the importance of extension services, the Governor said transfer of technology is crucial for the farmer to realise the gains from technological innovations which could be achieved by extension services.

He further said in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) the re-oriented syllabus by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) will ensure the employability and also development of entrepreneurs in agriculture and allied sectors.

Expressing happiness over the programmes 'Earn While You Learn' and 'Experimental Learning', he said it instils self-confidence among young minds before they start their career and ventures.

On this occasion, the university presented 32 gold medals to those students who excelled in various fields, including curricular and extracurricular activities and awarded degrees to 392 students, including 281 UG students, 96 PG students and 15 PhD students.

Delivering the key note address, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science University (TANUVAS) Prof K N Selva Kumar said almost 768 million people have been reported as undernourished as per a report of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) and stressed the need to concentrate on increasing livestock, milk production, fisheries development which help to cope up with increasing population.

SVVU Vice-Chancellor V Padmanabha Reddy said the intense research on in vitro fertilisation (IVF) technology is underway in the university for conservation of indigenous cattle breeds. SVVU established an IVF lab under an MoU with the TTD and received a research grant of Rs 3.8 crore, he said.

He affirmed that the SVVU will be in the forefront in producing entrepreneurs in livestock sector, contributing its mite to country's economic growth.