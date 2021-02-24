Andhra Pradesh: Govt. decides to provide TIDCO houses to poor people for Rs. 1

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided ri provide AP TIDCO houses with an area of ​​300 square feet to the beneficiaries for just one rupee while the state cabinet also approved the same on Tuesday at a meeting held.

Earlier, the State Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (AP TIDCO) has constructed housing complexes under G + 3 scheme in 88 municipalities. Of them, the unit price of 300 SFT houses has been fixed at Rs 2.65 lakh. Thus the construction of 1,43,600 units of houses was undertaken along with the pre-registration fee of Rs.500. The house will be given a bank loan of Rs 2.65 lakh and the beneficiaries will have to pay interest every month for years.

CM Jagan noted that the beneficiaries were poor if they were willing to stay in houses in an area of ​​300 SFT. The historic decision was taken to give houses to the beneficiaries for just one rupee as they could not repay the debt of Rs 2.65 lakh by which there is no more bank loan registration fee of Rs.500 will be refunded. CM Jagan has given a unique opportunity to the urban poor to own a 300 SFT house for just one rupee. This will benefit 1,43,600 people to the tune of Rs 3,812.58 crore.