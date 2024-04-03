Live
Andhra Pradesh: Govt issues orders for distribution of pensions from today
- Differently-abled and some other categories of people, pensions will be delivered at doorstep
- Others can get the pensions at village and ward secretariats till March 6
Vijayawada: The state government on Tuesday issued orders to distribute pensions from March 3 in two modes.
As per the orders, the pensions will be distributed at doorstep to differently-abled category, suffering with serious ailments, bed-ridden, confined to wheel-chairs, elderly war widows on humanitarian grounds.
For others, the state government directed district collectors to make arrangements to distribute pensions at village and ward secretariats from 9 am to 7 pm daily till the pensions are fully disbursed.
The ccan take decisions in case of faraway village and ward secretariats such as in Parvathipuram Manyam district. The finance department has made arrangements for drawl of the requisite amount in all the banks from March 3, Wednesday, for distribution of pensions till March 6. Principal secretary to government, panchayat raj and rural development, Sashibushan Kumar issued the orders on Tuesday.