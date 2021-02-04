Andhra Pradesh govt. issues orders over change in working hours in the public schools

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders on the time schedule for school. The Department of Education has made changes in the existing school hours as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is decided that the primary schools will run from 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m and secondary schools from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In a review of the mid-day meal scheme conducted by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, he directed the education authorities to start all schools in the state from 9 am. It was suggested that it would be better to start teaching in schools as soon as possible in the morning. He said that children are more active in the morning and their brains are also able to comprehend things quickly.

It has been argued that all schools in the world start at 8 or 8.30 in the morning, in contrast to the late start in the state at 9.30 which may not achieve the expected results. The Chief Minister said that if there are any problems in this regard, they should be resolved and steps should be taken to ensure that schools start in the state at least by 9 am.