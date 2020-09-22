Andhra Pradesh Govt keen to empower women: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that the state government will distribute house site pattas to the 30-lakh women as soon as court case is solved. She participated in the YSR Asara week celebrations held at Zilla Parishad High School at Vatticherakuru in Guntur district on Tuesday and addressed a meeting.



Speaking on this occasion, she said the government has taken steps to deliver fruits of welfare schemes to all eligible and added Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had seen problems of women during his Padayatra and implementing welfare schemes for them. She recalled that the state government is implementing YSR Cheyutha, Asara and Pavala Vaddi to empower the women. She urged the women to avail benefits of these schemes for creating self-employment. She recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy involved women in Ammavodi, Vidyadeevena and Vasatideevana schemes.

Officials of various government departments, beneficiaries were present.