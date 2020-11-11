Andhra Pradesh: Govt. puts ban on sale of crackers for upcoming Diwali

With the decisions taken by many states in the country, the AP government also took a sensational decision to suspend the sale of crackers in the state for the upcoming Diwali in the wake of coronavirus Second wave. The government has taken this decision as experts warn that there is a risk of further increase due to pollution. It is a known fact that many states in the country are already banning fireworks. It is learnt that states like Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Karnataka have already issued official orders.

Recently the National Green Tribunal also banned the use of fireworks. Andhra Pradesh has also recently joined the list. The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to ban the sale of Diwali crackers stamps. It is learnt that the Tahsildars in the zones have been verbally instructed over the phone not to give any permission (even temporary) to the crackers business to this extent.

The government is likely to issue orders directing that the Diwali festival be restricted to pujas at home. It is hoped that this will lead to a complete breakdown in sales for the crackers business. Many said stopping the sale of the crackers for children has dampened the hopes of those with festive enthusiasm. For this reason, on the other hand, with the illegal trade, the prices of crackers are likely to be fully borne by the people.