Andhra Pradesh Govt to sign MoU with IB today

Vijayawada: In order to bridge the educational gap between rich and poor students and to bring international education, the IB, within the reach of poor students studying in government schools, an agreement will be signed between state’s SCERT and IB in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on January 31.

The IB system of education will be offered to students in Class 10 in 2034-35 and joint certification of IB and state board will be done in April 2035.

In the academic year 2036-37, the IB system of education will be offered to students in Class 12 and joint certification of IB and state board will be done in April 2037.

The state government has been preparing our students for the International Baccalaureate (IB) system of education. As part of this endeavor revolutionary changes brought in education system..

English is made a medium of instruction since primary level, moving from CBSE to IB.. Subject teacher concept introduced from Class 3.