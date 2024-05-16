MPs, MLAs in Odisha have become redundant: Nadda

Bhubaneswar: The BJP president, J P Nadda, on Thursday said although the people of Odisha have voted for BJD candidates, the government was being run by someone who isn't even their elected representative.

Addressing two election rallies in Padampur under Bargarh Lok Sabha seat and Sundargarh parliamentary constituency, Nadda asked, ''Do you need such a government? Officials are running the government here while MLAs/MPs have been made redundant. Do MLAs wield any power in the State? There is only one person who is taking the stage here and there is no place for the MPs and the MLAs. Are you able to meet your Chief Minister? Does he speak to you in Odia?''

On the issue of Lord Jagannath's Ratna Bhandar, he criticised the BJD government over the missing Ratna Bhandar keys, suggesting that pressing the lotus button at the polling station would lead to the BJP government opening the temple's treasury, a task the BJD has failed to accomplish.