'Preminchoddu' - Film Unit In Teaser gets grand Launch

'Preminchoddu', is headlined by Anuroop Reddy, Deva Malisetty, Saarika, and Manasa is being made on Sirin SriRam Cafe banner. Sirin Sriram is Producing and Directing this film. 'Preminchoddu' is billed to be a youthful love story with a basthi backdrop. The film has passed the censor formalities. It is made as a pan India Film in 5 languages. The Telugu version of the film is getting released on June 7. Makers are planning to release 'Preminchoddu' in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages after its initial Telugu theatrical release. Makers unveiled the film's teaser on Thursday. On this occasion...

Supervising Producer Nikhilesh Thogari says, " I have seen the film. Sireen made me cry with his film. He didn't make a film... He crafted emotions. It was like a Tamil film during the initial portions. He brought that Tamil flavour organically into Telugu. He designed every character meticulously so that it leaves an impact in the film. Actora in this film will be remembered with their character names in the future. Anuroop did superbly. Ea h and every female character came out very well. Everyone must watch this film in Theatres only. Everyone will like this film. Characters are highly relatable and we feel like they just walked out of our lives. We will thoroughly enjoy the three hours of the film. Not only should every parent show this film to their kids, it is also like every kid should take their parents to watch this film. All sections of audiences will love this film. Our film is releasing on June 7th. Everyone, watch it in theatres."

Director & Producer Sirin SriRam says...' We made this film in five languages. We got appreciation that it looks like a straight film whenever we screen the film in any language. Thanks to the entire team who supported me throughout this journey. Our Team is not what they seem onscreen, they are very calm and composed. Our film is releasing on June 7. Watch it."

Hero Anuroop Reddy says, " I did 'Bandook' and 'Sekharam Gari Abbayi' films so far. This is my third film. We faced many difficulties while making this film. Our film 'Preminchoddu' is releasing on June 7. Every Parent should show this film to their children. Audiences should embrace content oriented films like these. Sirin Anna has made many short films. He worked very hard for three years to make this film. The film will be in a very realistic manner. I request that the audience should support our film."

Actress Santoshi says, " The film shaped very well. I got a very good character. Hero, Director and Producers at every supportive.

Actress Sonali Garje says, " This filmmis very special for me. Apart from playing as a female lead I also worked in direction department for this film. The film will resonate with the current situations and scenarios of the society. Thanks to the Dircetor and producer for providing me such a good character. Out film is releasing on June 7th. Everyone must watch it in theatres."

Actress Manasa says, " I came into movies from short films. I was given a very good role in this movie. A matured firl character who is a big supportive system for her friend who is facing difficulties. Our film is releasing on June 7th in theatres. Everyone should watch it and make the film a grand success."

Cast:

Anuroop Reddy, Deva Malisetty, Saarika, Manasa, Yashwanth Pendyala, Santoshi Taalla, Sonali Garje, Lahari Juluri, Sraddha Sai, Valli Sri Gayatri, Lakshmikanth Dev and Others

Technicians:

Written, Editing, Produced & Directed by Sirin SriRam, Music Programming: Junaid Kumar, Background Score: Kamran, Songs Composing: Chaitanya Sravanthi, Cinematography and Colour: Harsha Kodali, Screenplay: Sirin SriRam, Rahul Raaj Vanam, Associate Director: Sonali Garje, Publicity Design: Ajay (AJ Arts), VFX: V. Ambica Vijay, Location Sound: Mahesh Pasam, Dubbing Engineer: Anupama Chowdary, Supervising Producer: Nikhilesh Thogari, PRO: Chandra Vattikuti, Mohan Thummala