Andhra Pradesh: Govt transfers three IAS officers in the state

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued orders transferring three IAS officers in the state. The government has decided to appoint Narayan Bharat Gupta as the Housing Corporation MD. He has been given additional responsibilities as the Director of the Village and Ward Secretariat.

On the other hand, Samuel Anand Kumar has been appointed as SC corporation MD. He has been given additional responsibilities as the Special Secretary of the Rural Development Department. The government has appointed GS Naveen Kumar as the Special Commissioner for Rural Development.

Earlier, The state election commissioner has ordered the government to transfer Chittoor district collector Narayan Bharat Gupta who is and Guntur Collector Samuel Anand Kumar and report to GAD. The government has recently handed over the responsibilities to two officers. The SEC sought the transfer of the two on charges of negligence during the election.