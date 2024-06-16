  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports > Cricket

India's vs Canada match abandoned

Indias vs Canada match abandoned
x
Highlights

Lauderhill (USA): The T20 World Cup match between India and Canada was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield here on Saturday....

Lauderhill (USA): The T20 World Cup match between India and Canada was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield here on Saturday. The umpires decided to abandon the match after an inspection at 11.30 AM local time (9 PM IST). India and Canada shared one point each. India have already qualified for the Super Eight from Group A with three wins from as many matches, while Canada have been eliminated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X