Kurnool will be transformed into Smart City says Bharat

Kurnool : Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharat said that he will transform Kurnool town into a smart city.

He also said that measures will be taken for industrial development in Andhra Pradesh on par with Gujarat.



Addressing a media conference here on Saturday, Bharat said that he has witnessed the problems being faced by the people during the election campaigning. People have submitted their grievances to him during that period.

He said the people’s issues have been taken to the notice of Municipal Commissioner A Bhargava Teja. The Minister said suggestions were provided to resolve the issues. He said the State would usher in industrial development to address the unemployment problem. The Minister assured to take measures to bring in more industries to State on par with Gujarat.

Bharat said apart from bringing industries to the State, they will also develop the Industrial Corridor at Orvakal. They would strive to revive the MoUs that have been entered into earlier with industrialists during the Investor Summits. He said a single window system would be introduced to provide quick permissions (within 21 days) for entrepreneurs to set up industries. Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner A Bhargava Teja and others also participated in the media conference.

