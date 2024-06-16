Live
- Negotiations underway on sale of surplus renewable energy to India: Lankan President
- Markets need correction but current momentum indicates otherwise
- Amit Shah advises security forces to crush terrorism in J&K at all cost
- CBN launches ‘Kalavedika NTR Film Awards’ event poster
- Anjali’s next ‘Bahishkarana’ gets an announcement
- Nara Lokesh Holds Praja Darbar on Sunday, Addresses Citizens' Concerns
- Actor Vishwak Sen commits to organ donation
- Sonal Chauhan dazzles in Maldives
- T20 World Cup: Hazlewood's eliminating England remark 'blown out of proportion by...', says Starc
- Chiranjeevi is busy with four projects; Ram Charan reveals
Just In
Kurnool will be transformed into Smart City says Bharat
The Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing says measures will be taken for rapid industrial development in the State on par with Gujarat
Kurnool : Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharat said that he will transform Kurnool town into a smart city.
He also said that measures will be taken for industrial development in Andhra Pradesh on par with Gujarat.
Addressing a media conference here on Saturday, Bharat said that he has witnessed the problems being faced by the people during the election campaigning. People have submitted their grievances to him during that period.
He said the people’s issues have been taken to the notice of Municipal Commissioner A Bhargava Teja. The Minister said suggestions were provided to resolve the issues. He said the State would usher in industrial development to address the unemployment problem. The Minister assured to take measures to bring in more industries to State on par with Gujarat.
Bharat said apart from bringing industries to the State, they will also develop the Industrial Corridor at Orvakal. They would strive to revive the MoUs that have been entered into earlier with industrialists during the Investor Summits. He said a single window system would be introduced to provide quick permissions (within 21 days) for entrepreneurs to set up industries. Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner A Bhargava Teja and others also participated in the media conference.