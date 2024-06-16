Bangalore-Mysore Expressway witnesses reduction in accidents

Mysuru: The Bangalore-Mysore Expressway, once notorious for accidents, has seen a significant decrease in mishaps due to strict adherence to traffic rules and the installation of cameras along the highway. The police department has taken steps to transform the expressway into a “death-free zone.” During its initial phase, the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway witnessed a surge in road accidents. Public allegations were made about hasty construction and inauguration ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In response, the police department conducted an extensive study on identifying loopholes in highway design.

ADGP Alok Kumar of the State Traffic and Road Safety Department spearheaded an

investigation into accident causes on the expressway. It was decided that installing surveillance cameras alongside the road would help curb accidents effectively. Over 74 thousand instances of traffic rule violations were recorded by these cameras in just 28 days. Violations such as failure to wear seat belts, overspeeding, lane infractions, and non-compliance among heavy vehicles including KSRTC buses were captured through camera footage. Primarily driver negligence was found to be at fault. Online notices were issued to all violators Motorists who received traffic violation notices and paid fines have since become more conscientious about adhering strictly to traffic rules. This shift has naturally resulted in a significant reduction in accidents on this stretch of roadway. ADGP Alok Kumar shared statistics on his social media account highlighting this positive change while urging public cooperation towards making Mysore Highway completely accident-free.

Comparing data from January-May 2023 with January-May 2024 reveals a remarkable improvement: there were 288 road accident cases causing 100 fatalities and injuring 301 individuals during that same period last year; whereas this year saw only 125 accidents resulting in 31 deaths and injuring 167 people on Bangalore-Mysore Expressway.