Andhra Pradesh Govt will supply quality power to agriculture pumpsets: Minister Mekathoti Sucharita

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita assured that the State government will supply quality power to agriculture pumpsets.

She inaugurated 33-11 KV electrical sub-station constructed at Pedapalakaluru and laid the foundation stone for the construction of an electrical sub-station at Ankireddypalem in Guntur city on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said that the Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (CPDCL) is constructing new electrical sub-stations to supply uninterrupted and quality power to the consumers. She recalled that the government decided to install electrical metres to the agriculture pumpsets to supply quality power according to demand.

She released brochures and wall posters relating to free power to agriculture pumpsets scheme. She pointed out that the government was supplying free power up to 200 units to the SC,ST consumers.