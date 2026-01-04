‘Ajit’s NCP should merge with Sharad-led NCP (SP)’

Mumbai:Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the Ajit Pawar-led NCP should merge with the NCP (SP) headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar, as both factions have joined hands for elections to the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies.

Raut also asked why Ajit Pawar is in the Mahayuti government, a day after the NCP chief alleged corruption in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which had been ruled by the BJP.

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, the Shiv Sena, headed by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Raut said the BJP and Ajit Pawar have accused each other of corruption.

“Then why are you in the government? He (Ajit Pawar) should come back to Sharad Pawar. Now that you have forged an alliance in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, Ajit Pawar should leave the BJP-led government, and merge (the NCP) with the original NCP (SP),” Raut told reporters.

The original NCP split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-led Mahayuti government with several MLAs. The Election Commission later recognised the group headed by him as the real NCP and allotted it the original clock symbol.

Raut further said Ajit Pawar is taking a stand on corruption by the BJP. The Pawars are contesting the polls together. “It seems Ajit Pawar’s direction has changed. If this is the case, then he should abandon the BJP,” said the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader. The NCP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) are contesting the January 15 polls for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies in alliance.