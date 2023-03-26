Andhra Pradesh: Gudivada Amarnath counters Vundavalli Sridevi over her allegations

Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath lashed out at YSRCP suspended MLA Vundavalli Sridevi and recalled the way she behaved on the day of MLC election. Responding to the comments made by her in the morning, Amarnath said that the true colours of Sridevi has come out with MLC elections. He termed her to the Chameleon for voting to TDP despite meeting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on election day.



Meanwhile, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh claimed that Sridevi spoke according to Chandrababu's script and accused that Chandrababu has habit of doing politics by using Dalits.

Asking whether Chandrababu has appointed any SCs, he said that CM Jagan is providing opportunities for Dalits to grow politically and opined that if anyone crosses the party line in the same order, action will be taken against anyone. "Those who cheated Jagan will have no political future, he said.