Andhra Pradesh: Guidelines issued on allocation of personnel

Vijayawada: The state government issued orders on allocation of human resources, provisional allocation of posts and personnel in the restructured districts. As the government has decided to start reorganised districts and revenue divisions from Ugadi, April 2, it has become necessary to inter-allocate existing human and physical resources on a permanent basis.

As per the orders, the provisional allocation of personnel will be taken up by the heads of departments (HoDs) broadly following principles of general transfers. All the personnel who are not subjected to provisional allocation shall continue to serve in their existing offices and posts on and with effect from the appointed day and they shall be deemed to be allotted provisionally to the respective reorganised districts. The personnel working on contract and outsourced basis in the existing districts shall also be allocated to reorganised districts, applying the same criteria as that of the district/division. Procedure for district offices are: All the district-level offices that are coterminous having same jurisdiction as that of the revenue district concerned shall be considered for provisional allocation.

All district level offices that are not coterminous not having same jurisdiction as that of revenue district concerned shall not be considered for provisional allocation. Such offices except those of AP police department will continue to function as at present with no change in jurisdiction.

Personnel pool for being posted as district heads: In order to meet the requirement of district heads in restructured district offices, the officers shall be provisionally allocated as district heads from the available pool of officers from equivalent/one rank higher/one rank lower cadres including those available at the state/regional/zonal offices.

Procedure for division offices: All division level offices which are coterminous having same jurisdiction as that of the revenue division concerned shall be considered for provisional allocation.

The finance department shall review the provisional personnel allocation statement in consultation with secretaries and HoDs of the department concerned and after approval, communicate the final personnel allocation statement to the secretary or HoD.

As per the orders, the Hods or secretaries should submit report on finaliastion of the district/divisional offices, provisional post allocation statement utilising the DR 2022 portal and submission for approval to finance department through secretary by February 28. The finance department will submit the approval and communication of the final post allocation statements by March 3,2022. The finance department will issue approval and communication for the final personnel allocation statement by March 11, 2022.