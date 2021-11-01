Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain lashes Nellore and Tirumala disrupting normal life

Amid low pressure in the southwestern Bay of Bengal, Moderate rains lashed several places in Andhra Pradesh, and the heavy downpour was reported in Nellore and Tirumala. In Nellore, the main roads were inundated due to incessant rains for an hour. People who are suffering from heatwaves are rejoicing as the temperatures come down and rains occurred.



Meanwhile, the devotees coming to the Vaikuntham Complex for the Srivari Darshan in Tirumala as well as those coming out after the Darshan are getting drenched. The inland areas were inundated due to the rains and turned into a pond. TTD personnel are trying to drain the rainwater as it reaches the Srivari temple premises, Madha streets, and laddu distribution centres.

On the other hand, TTD vigilance is alerting passengers traveling on the first and second ghat roads as there is a possibility of landslides on the Tirumala Ghat road. According to the Meteorological Office, light to moderate showers and thundershowers are expected in most parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday as the surface periodicity continues at an altitude of 3.1 km above sea level.