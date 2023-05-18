Live
- Nellore stands first in completing Jagananna Housing Colonies
- Sonakshi on playing cop in ‘Dahaad’
- Eatala Rajender: Not changing party; sole objective is to bring BJP to power in T
- Gudivada: Beneficiaries continue to wait with bated breath
- Aishwarya Rajesh requested to stop peddling rumors
- KCR’s govt metes out a raw deal to BCs: Bandi Sanjay Kumar
- Hyderabad: University Grants Commission to launch NEP SAARTHI
- Injury-hit Nadal pulls out of French Open
- Rajamahendravaram: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Kovvur on May 24
- Vijayawada: Neeraja Padma gets Ph D from Acharya Nagarjuna University
Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain occurred at Tirumala, devotees face hardships
Heavy rain occurs in Tirumala due to which the devotees of Lord Venkateswara are facing severe difficulties. Devotees who go for darshan of Swami and devotees who come outside after darshan of Swami are finding it difficult to go to the accommodation.
TTD Vigilance is constantly alerting the passengers traveling on Tirumala Ghat road due to rain. The vigilance staff is appealing to the devotees to travel cautiously as there is a possibility of landslides on the ghat road.
With the temperatures increasing in the daytime, the rain in the evening has come a relief. The weather suddenly cooled down, however the devotees faced difficulties in the heavy rain.
