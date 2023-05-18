  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain occurred at Tirumala, devotees face hardships

Heavy rain occurs in Tirumala due to which the devotees of Lord Venkateswara are facing severe difficulties. Devotees who go for darshan of Swami and devotees who come outside after darshan of Swami are finding it difficult to go to the accommodation.

TTD Vigilance is constantly alerting the passengers traveling on Tirumala Ghat road due to rain. The vigilance staff is appealing to the devotees to travel cautiously as there is a possibility of landslides on the ghat road.

With the temperatures increasing in the daytime, the rain in the evening has come a relief. The weather suddenly cooled down, however the devotees faced difficulties in the heavy rain.

