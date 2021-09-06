Andhra Pradesh High Court cancels online intermediate admissions, issues orders

The Andhra Pradesh government has once again received a backlash in the High Court over intermediate online admissions. The High Court struck down the notification of inter-online admissions and ordered that admissions continue as usual for the current academic year. The High Court further directed that from the next academic year, admissions can be conducted online by taking everyone's views. It that admissions be conducted for this academic year as in the past.



It is learned that the state education department has issued orders for online admissions in Intermediate and asked students to apply from the 13th to the 23rd of this month. Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Rama Krishna has issued orders that all inter colleges in the state will have online admissions, in which reservations will apply.



The High Court has heard a petition filed by the Central Andhra Junior College Management Association. The students along with the secretary of the association Devarapalli Ramana Reddy filed the petition. The petitioners explained to the court that the rules for online admissions were not disclosed and a proper procedure was not devised.