Andhra Pradesh High Court orders jail term and fine on 5 IAS officers

Amaravati: The AP High Court on Thursday imposed fine and jail term for five IAS officers for failure to pay compensation to a woman of Nellore district after taking her land. The Court expressed dissatisfaction over the failure of the officials to pay compensation to the woman even after the orders passed by the court.

The High Court directed the administration to pay compensation to the woman from the salaries of these officials.

The court sentenced one month jail and fine of Rs 1000 to retired IAS officer Manmohan Singh, two weeks jail term and fine of Rs 1000 to the then Nellore District Collector Sheshagiri Babu, one month jail term and Rs 1000 fine to SS Rawat and two weeks jail term and Rs 1000 fine to

R Mutyala Raju. The High Court suspended the order for one month giving scope for the officials to appeal on the order.