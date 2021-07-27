Andhra Pradesh: High Court orders to pay salaries to Mansas Trust employees

The TDP politburo members, former Union minister, and Mansas Trust chairman Ashok Gajapathi Raju have got a relief in Andhra Pradesh high court. The court on Tuesday heard a petition filed against the trust executive officer alleging non-compliance with chairman orders. The AP High Court has expressed outrage over the Mansas Trust EO and asked as to why he is not following Court order and directed that he should follow the chairman's orders.

The court suspended the orders given by EO to seize the trust accounts and instructed not to interfere in the affairs of the Institutions under the Trust. The trust ordered the salaries of the staff to be paid immediately. The High Court suspended the proceedings given by EO to set up a governing body meeting and made it clear that the audit could be done by only audit officers. The High Court directed that the counter be filed over GO 75 of formation of the governing body.



The High Court questioned EO as to why he could not see the court ruling before writing a letter to the Mansas Trust chairman. Senior advocate GV Sitaramamurthy and advocate Ashwini Kumar brought to the notice of the high court that unknown persons were coming in the name of the audit. The court clarified that EO had nothing to do with the audit. The High Court ordered that only the District Audit Officer should conduct the audit.



