Andhra Pradesh High Court suspends GO No 2 over transferring of Sarpanch powers

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has suspended GO No. 2 issued by the AP government on March 25, transferring some of the powers of village sarpanches and panchayat secretaries to VROs. The case was adjourned until the next hearing in 4 weeks. The High Court today heard a case filed by Guntur district Tokalavanipalem sarpanch Krishna Mohan. Narra Srinivas, counsel for the petitioner, contended that the rights of the panchayat secretaries were being eroded. He told the court that there was a GO against the amendment of Article 73 of the Constitution and the AP Panchayati Raj Act.

The government lawyer told the court that the VRO system was set up to bring welfare schemes closer to the people. The court, after considering the arguments of both, issued a decision to this effect. The court has heard the case in the past. The court questioned what was the point of setting up gram sachivalayams in parallel with the gram panchayat offices and the sarpanch system and asked why welfare schemes should not be taken up by the people through panchayats.



The court commented that the sarpanch is the head of the panchayats. AP Panchayati Raj Services Honorary Chairman Buchiraju said that he welcomes the High Court decision over suspension of GO No. 2. He said the powers of drawing and disbursing should be vested in the Panchayat Secretaries.

