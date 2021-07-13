Andhra Pradesh: House attacked with petrol bottles in Ongole over financial disputes

The horrific incident took place in the Ongole Chennakesava colony where some people have attacked a family with a petrol bomb in the wake of financial disputes. The house's windows were smashed in the attack.

Kunchala Mahesh of Chennakeshava Colony has financial disputes with Hyper Ali, Akram Ali, Guntur Mahesh, Sumant, and Ganesh of Ongole Mangalapalani. Mahesh's family members said that this is the reason for the clash.

The case was registered at the Ongole taluka police station following clashes between the two in the past. The family has been under pressure to withdraw the cases in this order.

Against this backdrop, Mahesh's family members withdrew the case. However, the attack on the victim's family reported today and Mahesh's family members opined that there was an attack now in view of the past disputes. Police have registered a case on the incident and are investigating.