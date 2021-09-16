Andhra Pradesh: Husband chops of wife's arms and legs in Kadapa district over disputes

The horrific incident took place on Wednesday night in Chakrayapeta Mandal of YSR Kadapa district where the husband cut off the legs and arms of his sleeping wife. According to the villagers, Islawat Eshwaramma (48) and her husband Naganayak (63) lives in Erragudi village in Tanda and have two sons who got married. However, there were quarrels between the spouses for the last three years. With this, the sons took Eshwaramma with them



The villagers use to convince her and her sons and left her with her husband again. Villagers said the couple had also clashed on the occasion of the Vinayaka Chaviti festival. However, on Wednesday night while she was asleep Naganayak cut off her legs and arms with a sickle. Eshwaramma screamed over pain and Naganayak fled when two neighbours came.

The Sub Inspector Mallikarjuna Reddy immediately rushed to the spot. Eshwaramma was shifted to Kadapa for treatment. Police are on the lookout for the fugitive Naganayak.