Andhra Pradesh: Husband commits suicide in Kurnool after wife refuses to come with him

In a tragic incident, the husband committed suicide as he was upset that his wife refused to come for a picnic with him in Kurnool Andhra. The family members who found him unconscious after drinking the pesticide rushed him to the hospital, however, he died while receiving treatment.



Going into the details, Vadde Veeresh, a native of Aija village in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana state, was married to Sujatha from BCamp in Kurnool city ten years ago. They also have two sons. Veeresh works as a mimicry artist in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, his wife came home from Hyderabad a few days ago.

When Veeresh asked his wife Sujatha to come to the party taking place in Aizawl, her hometown in Telangana, she refused.

Offended by this, Veeresh committed suicide by drinking poison. Family members rushed Veeresh to the hospital. However, he died while receiving treatment there and the police who registered the case are investigating.