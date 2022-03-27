Andhra Pradesh: Husband commits suicide over disputes with wife in Krishna district

In a tragic incident, the husband committed suicide by hanging himself after setting his house on fire in Krishna district. The incident took place on Friday night in Avanigadda panchayat.



According to details provided by SI Srinivas, Venkateswara Rao (35), a resident of Lankamma Manyam, had frequent altercations with his wife. On Friday night, Venkateswara Rao slept inside while his wife and family members were outside the house.

Against this backdrop, the deceased took out his clothes and set them on fire at midnight after which he hung himself.

Venkateswara Rao was already dead when his wife's family members came inside as the fire spread outside. The police have registered a case and are investigating.